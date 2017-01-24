The Rachel Maddow Show 01/24/17

Minnesota Governor Dayton faints mid-speech

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news that Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton fainted while giving his state of the state speech. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
14 hours 39 min ago
Steinem on marches: Never seen anything this contagious
5 hours 21 min ago
Planned Parenthood: Trump's anti-abortion policy 'devastating'
5 hours 30 min ago
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump engaged in ‘self-obsession’ at CIA
8 hours 6 min ago
Flynn under investigation for links to Russia
5 hours 58 min ago
How can Dems use energy from Women’s Marches?
Dan Rather isn't a fan of Trump's 'trash the press' strategy
John McCain: 'Serious mistake' to pull out from TPP
Sen. Stabenow on Women's March: It was amazing
Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL