The Rachel Maddow Show 07/03/17

Mike Flynn an early red flag in Trump Russia scandal

Rachel Maddow reviews the early signs that Mike Flynn would be a problem for Donald Trump, and Flynn's role in the question of collusion with Russia in the hacking of the 2016 U.S. election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Despite shutdown closing NJ parks, Christie still hits the beach
16 hours 10 min ago
Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
17 hours 26 min ago
Christie spokesman: Gov. was only on beach for 45 minutes
8 hours 52 min ago
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
1 day 12 hours ago
White House changing approach to health care
17 hours 13 min ago
Cyber expert adds twist to Trump and Russia ties
Trump blasts states for not turning over voter data
Report: Media reinforces certain gender stereotypes
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL