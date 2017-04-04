The Rachel Maddow Show 04/04/17

Merkley digs in for anti-Gorsuch all-nighter

Rachel Maddow reports on Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley holding the Senate floor for as long as he is able in opposition to the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch as Republicans struggle against a Democratic filibuster. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires missile into East China Sea
3 hours 6 min ago
Schiff: WH will continue to interfere with our investigation
2 hours 18 min ago
Sen. Leahy: ‘We should go after…war criminal’ Assad
4 hours 53 min ago
'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
10 hours 18 min ago
Chuck: Rice news gives GOP temporary relief
5 hours 18 min ago
Unmasking vs. leaking: How to follow latest Russia twists
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL