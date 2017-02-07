The Rachel Maddow Show 02/07/17

McConnell silences Warren on Sessions with obscure Senate rule

Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Rachel Maddow about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell using an obscure Senate rule to silence Warren on speaking anymore on the Jeff Sessions nomination because she read from a Coretta Scott King letter already in the Congressional record criticizing Sessions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain: Travel ban rollout ‘out-of-the-blue explosion’
4 hours 10 min ago
Chris: The President is responsible for what happens
2 hours 56 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on travel ban: It's not just seven countries
2 hours 42 min ago
The White House’s credibility questions
5 hours 9 min ago
Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary
9 hours 46 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session
Hillary Clinton: The ‘future is female’
President Trump equates USA to Putin's Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL