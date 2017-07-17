The Rachel Maddow Show 07/17/17

McConnell's GOP health/tax bill attacked from all sides

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell discuss the failure of Senator Mitch McConnell to assemble enough votes to pass his health care bill, and what this means for the Republican political landscape. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
3 hours 19 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
2 hours 55 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
3 hours 8 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
4 hours 22 sec ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
5 hours 19 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL