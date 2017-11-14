The Rachel Maddow Show 11/14/17

McConnell handling of past sex scandal a warning for Roy Moore

Rachel Maddow reminds viewers of the sexual harassment case against Senator Bob Packwood and how Mitch McConnell used the Senate Ethics Committee and the threat of expulsion to drive Packwood from the Senate in shame. So he knows how to handle Moore. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

