The Rachel Maddow Show 08/14/17

Mayor hopes tragedy is turning point against white supremacy

Mayor Michael Signer of Charlottesville, Virginia, talks with Rachel Maddow about how his city is dealing with the tragic consequences of white supremacist violence, and how he hopes his community can move forward. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

