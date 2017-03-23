The Rachel Maddow Show 03/23/17

Massive, nationwide protest changed course of GOP anti-ACA plan

Rachel Maddow looks at how massive, nationwide protest and resistance attached human stories to the consequences of repealing Obamacare and made the Republican legislative plan much more difficult. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
3 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
4 hours 31 min ago
Hayes: Trump doesn’t want or care about AHCA
2 hours 58 min ago
Crowley: GOP ‘at war right now amongst themselves’
5 hours 30 min ago
Rep. Walker to GOP: ‘Turn in your card’ if you can’t support ACHA
5 hours 39 min ago
Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
Trump’s parade of evasions and falsehoods
Bernie Sanders will vote against Neil Gorsuch
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL