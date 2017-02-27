The Rachel Maddow Show 02/27/17

Many avenues of investigation for Trump Russia connection

David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about the many opportunities for investigation posed by Donald Trump's relationship with Russia and Russia's role in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

