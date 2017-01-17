The Rachel Maddow Show 01/17/17

Manning clemency closes complicated chapter in leak prosecutions

Charlie Savage, national security and legal reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the broader context of Chelsea Manning's conviction and, now, commutation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
7 hours 30 min ago
Sanders confronts Trump's Education Secretary nominee
3 hours 53 min ago
Obamacare popularity hits record high
4 hours 8 min ago
Putin 'feels like he's been elected president'
4 hours 24 min ago
Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
1 day 3 hours ago
UN Ambassador Power: Putin is a 'very powerful leader'
Chelsea Manning’s attorney: ‘This has saved her life’
Is Trump doing enough to unite the country?
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
Will Trump boost drilling, fracking in America?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL