The Rachel Maddow Show 10/06/17

Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump camp role with oligarch

Franklin Foer, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Rachel Maddow about reporting on e-mails of former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in which he apparently wants to use his position in the campaign to earn himself some good grace from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

