The Rachel Maddow Show 09/19/17

Manafort indictment may have already happened

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether it's unusual for a prosecutor to inform a target of imminent indictment, and whether former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort could already be indicted under seal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

