The Rachel Maddow Show 06/13/17

Maddow: Trump's lawyer may need a lawyer

Rachel Maddow relays a new report claiming that Donald Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz boasted of getting former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara fired by telling Donald Trump, "This guy is going to get you." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

