BREAKING: Trump firing intelligence community inspector general who flagged Ukraine whistleblower complaint

Maddow to Trump: You had one job. Coronavirus response needs competent leadership

26:02

Rachel Maddow points out for Donald Trump the failures of the George W. Bush administration in dealing with the disaster of Hurricane Katrina and encourage him to recognize his own administration's fecklessness as COVID-19 is killing thousands of Americans and put someone competent in charge of the federal response.April 4, 2020

