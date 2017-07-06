The Rachel Maddow Show 07/06/17

Maddow to news orgs: Heads up for hoaxes!

Rachel Maddow explains how an ostensible top secret NSA document submitted through the show's inbox is likely a fake, and points out the perils of such forgeries to news organizations trying to report out important stories like the Trump Russia story. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Will Trump press Putin on 2016 election interference?
3 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: If Trump did anything wrong, Putin knows all of it
2 hours 16 min ago
Protesters clash with police as Trump arrives for G-20
Dems to Trump: 'Dereliction of duty' not to confront Putin
What's it like negotiating with Putin?
2 hours 54 min ago
Trump says he inherited a mess. What's the rest of the world think?
Trump: 'Europe must do more' in our common defense
Klobuchar: Trump shouldn't 'pussyfoot' around the law
Kentucky rejects WH voter data request
On foreign soil, Trump rips U.S. intel, press and Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL