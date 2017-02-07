The Rachel Maddow Show 02/07/17

Maddow reads parts of Coretta Scott King's letter on Sessions

Rachel Maddow reads passages from the 1986 Coretta Scott King letter about Jeff Sessions that Mitch McConnell couldn't bear to hear read aloud in the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

