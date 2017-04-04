The Rachel Maddow Show 04/04/17

Maddow obtains apparent EPA memos on plan to eliminate reguations

Rachel Maddow reports on a pair of memos believed to be from the the EPA describing the new system and schedule for eliminating environmental regulations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires missile into East China Sea
3 hours 5 min ago
Schiff: WH will continue to interfere with our investigation
2 hours 17 min ago
Sen. Leahy: ‘We should go after…war criminal’ Assad
4 hours 52 min ago
'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
10 hours 17 min ago
Chuck: Rice news gives GOP temporary relief
5 hours 17 min ago
Unmasking vs. leaking: How to follow latest Russia twists
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL