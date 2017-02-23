The Rachel Maddow Show 02/23/17

Maddow: Is the Trump administration stupid or nefarious?

Rachel Maddow reviews a litany of mistakes and infractions committed in the opening month of the Trump administration and wonders if they're a sign of malice or just incompetence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Priebus asked FBI to refute Russia stories
2 hours 4 min ago
Laverne Cox: 'We are not safe in this country'
2 hours 58 min ago
Whose Republican party is it?
5 hours 23 min ago
Muslim adviser quits after 8 days of Trump admin.
1 hour 49 min ago
Gavin Grimm: Govt. just said transgender students don't deserve protection
9 hours 52 min ago
Himes mocks ‘tough guy’ Gohmert over town hall safety concerns
Rep. Sanford: Need to be watchful of what Trump 'unleashed'
GOP Rep: Constituents at town halls were not paid
Takei: Transgender rights are fundamental human rights
Meet the TX sheriff who rejected a deportation role

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL