The Rachel Maddow Show 10/11/17

Maddow: Bad leadership turned Puerto Rico crisis into catastrophe

Rachel Maddow describes reporting on the chaos in the Donald Trump White House and notes that the continued problems in the disaster response in Puerto Rico that is costing American lives is attributable to bad leadership at the top. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: I hate everyone in the White House
3 hours 46 min ago
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity
2 hours 7 min ago
New Trump cabinet official under fire for spending
4 hours 41 min ago
Maddow: Bad leadership turned Puerto Rico crisis into catastrophe
2 hours 2 min ago
Melber calls out Zuckerberg for 'virtual' Puerto Rico trip
4 hours 9 min ago
Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
Matthews: Trump needs to stay out of stupid wars
Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
Is Silicon Valley prepared for Russian interference in 2018?
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL