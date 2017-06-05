The Rachel Maddow Show 06/05/17

Leaked docs show new depth of US voting system hacking by Russia

Ken Delanian, NBC News national security reporter, talks about new revelations of Russian efforts to hack U.S. voting systems in 2016 and the arrest of the NSA contractor who shared secret documents with the news media. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

