The Rachel Maddow Show 08/01/17

Lawsuit blames Fox News, White House for fake Seth Rich story

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about a lawsuit accusing Fox News of colluding with the Donald Trump White House to invent a story about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich in order to distract from the Trump Russia scandal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House: Trump didn't dictate Trump Jr. statement
3 hours 49 min ago
Detective says Fox News lured him into plot to help Trump WH
5 hours 22 min ago
Prankster tricks Scaramucci with fake emails
3 hours 21 min ago
Flake: I don't agree with everything Trump does
4 hours 20 min ago
A history of Trump’s great ‘jokes’
3 hours 8 min ago
Dem Senator: Trump must stop being Putin’s lapdog
Can Chief of Staff Kelly control Trump and his family?
Panetta: Trump has to be willing to back up Kelly
After 6 months, Tillerson finally answers a question from Andrea
Fmr. U.S. Attorney: Trump's shifting story 'absolutely a red flag'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL