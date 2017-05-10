The Rachel Maddow Show 05/10/17

Lawmakers asked Comey to speed up Trump-Russia investigation: WSJ

Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the Wall Street Journal that the Trump-Russia investigation was heating up with Comey concerned about potential evidence of collusion and lawmakers asking for the investigation to be accelerated. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

