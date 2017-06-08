The Rachel Maddow Show 06/08/17

Largely corroborated report under fire at Comey hearing

Rachel Maddow shows how a New York Times story criticized as false by James Comey is largely corroborated by other news outlets' reporting as well as Senate testimony by former DNI James Clapper. So what is he saying they got wrong? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
3 hours 18 min ago
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'
4 hours 9 min ago
Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
2 hours 44 min ago
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
4 hours 21 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There's intent ‘up the wazoo’
3 hours 58 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Time for "soul-searching" about impeachment
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
Did Trump obstruct justice?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL