The Rachel Maddow Show 05/02/17

Kremlin connections eyed in Russian deaths

Oren Dorell, foreign affairs reporter for USA Today, talks with Rachel Maddow about tracking the suspicious deaths of Russian dissidents and political opponents of Vladimir Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House narrowly passes GOP health care bill
Paul Ryan ahead of vote: 'We will not falter'
Pre-exisitng conditions covered, but at what cost?
10 hours 42 min ago
Maddow: New GOP defense targets Trump Russia dossier
20 hours 10 min ago
Trump signs controversial 'religious liberty' executive order
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
GOP Rep. says pre-existing conditions won't cost more
Comey: WikiLeaks is just about 'intelligence porn'
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
Chuck Todd: Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL