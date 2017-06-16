The Rachel Maddow Show 06/16/17

Klobuchar: Trump makes no sense on Cuba

Senator Amy Klobuchar talks with Rachel Maddow about the acquittal of the police officer who killed Philando Castile, Donald Trump reverting some sanctions on Cuba, and the call for Jeff Sessions to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

