The Rachel Maddow Show 07/06/17

Justice Department pushes states on voter roll purge

Rachel Maddow reports on a letter from the Department of Justice to states about a review of voter registration maintenance procedures, which many are seeing as a precursor to a nationwide voter purge. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

