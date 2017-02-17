The Rachel Maddow Show 02/17/17

JFK on the importance of the press to a free society

Rachel Maddow shares video of President John F. Kennedy in 1962, talking about the value of a free press despite disagreeing with its recent treatment of him after the Bay of Pigs invasion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

