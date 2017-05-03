The Rachel Maddow Show 05/03/17

Jared Kushner courts scandal with sketchy business backers

(An earlier version of this segment used a photograph which we incorrectly identified as Mamadie Touré. We regret the error.) Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the NYTimes that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's secret financial backers are a family with businesses under investigation for corruption. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

