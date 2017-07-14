The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/14/17

ISIS driven from Mosul in harrowing Iraqi effort backed by US

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, reports on the Iraqi Army, with the support of the U.S. military, successfully driving ISIS from its Mosul stronghold. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's men in Moscow: Who are Aras and Emin Agalarov?
3 hours 52 min ago
NYT’s Ken Vogel confirms translator was sixth person in Trump Jr. meeting
7 hours 51 min ago
Donald Trump’s longest, most awkward handshake yet
3 hours 30 min ago
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal conspiracy
4 hours 1 min ago
Dilanian: Trump Jr. meeting shows evidence of collusion
5 hours 12 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
Hickenlooper: Voters are worried about Trump's transparency
Revised GOP health care bill already in jeopardy
Maxine Waters: 'Surprised' that GOP is defending Trump
Trump hires new lawyer amid Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL