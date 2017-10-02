The Rachel Maddow Show 10/02/17

ISIS claim of Las Vegas shooter viewed with skepticism

Rukmini Callimachi, foreign correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about ISIS claims of credit for the shooting in Las Vegas and how authorities would verify such a claim, which so far has been rejected. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
1 hour 53 min ago
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'
2 hours 1 min ago
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
2 hours 55 min ago
First responders saved many from gunman
3 hours 1 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
4 hours 15 min ago
Chris Hayes: If this isn't terrorism, what is?
3 hours 40 min ago
Brother of shooter: We just don't understand
5 hours 2 min ago
Vegas rallies around blood banks after shooting
4 hours 27 min ago
Dems: Thoughts & prayers not enough after shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL