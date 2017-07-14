The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/14/17

Iraqi Kurds look to form independent country

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks with Hoshyar Zebari, an Iraqi Kurdish politician, about the desire by Iraqi Kurds to break away and form their own country, and what that would mean for Iraq's oil. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's men in Moscow: Who are Aras and Emin Agalarov?
5 hours 20 min ago
NYT’s Ken Vogel confirms translator was sixth person in Trump Jr. meeting
9 hours 18 min ago
Donald Trump’s longest, most awkward handshake yet
4 hours 58 min ago
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal conspiracy
5 hours 28 min ago
Dilanian: Trump Jr. meeting shows evidence of collusion
6 hours 40 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
Hickenlooper: Voters are worried about Trump's transparency
Revised GOP health care bill already in jeopardy
Maxine Waters: 'Surprised' that GOP is defending Trump
Trump hires new lawyer amid Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL