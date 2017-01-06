The Rachel Maddow Show 01/06/17

Interest in anti-Trump organizing guide flourishes

Rachel Maddow reports on the ballooning growth in web traffic to IndivisibleGuide.com, the online resource for local organizing, in just the two days since it was first covered on The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

