The Rachel Maddow Show 01/10/17

Intense day of Senate hearings for Sessions

Rachel Maddow reports on highlights from the first day of confirmation hearings for Senator Jeff Sessions, nominated by Donald Trump for attorney general. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

In farewell speech, Obama warns against 'challenges to democracy'
Bombshell report on Trump's Russia briefing
4 hours 16 min ago
Sessions faces tough questions during confirmation hearing
3 hours 54 min ago
Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre
7 hours 25 min ago
Gen. Kelly set to be first non-civilian DHS secretary
8 hours 53 min ago
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
Sessions: Racist caricature of me not accurate then or now
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL