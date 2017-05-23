The Rachel Maddow Show 05/23/17

Intel officials may be accidental Trump-Russia probe witnesses

Rachel Maddow explains how Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency chief, Admiral Michael Rogers, could end up being called upon to corroborate each others' accounts of Donald Trump's attempts to push back on being unde ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe

