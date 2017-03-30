The Rachel Maddow Show 03/30/17

Intel leaks cast suspicion on White House

Rachel Maddow looks at new reporting that the source of intelligence given to Rep. Devin Nunes was the was the White House, leading to the question, why was the White House looking at that intelligence in the first place? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn asks for immunity, 'has a story to tell'
3 hours 45 min ago
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
3 hours 17 min ago
Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Sen. Warner on Russians: ‘They'll be back in 2018’
5 hours 38 min ago
Sen. Merkley: Dems will filibuster Gorsuch
4 hours 5 min ago
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
The civil war on Capitol Hill
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL