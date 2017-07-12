The Rachel Maddow Show 07/12/17

Intel cites Trump Russia timeline starting in spring 2015: WSJ

Rachel Maddow looks at revelations in a new report from the Wall Street Journal that Russian officials were heard discussing Donald Trump in the spring of 2015. A year later European intel warned of Russian money flowing into the US election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

