The Rachel Maddow Show 10/19/17

Inexplicable Trump travel ban decision preceded US Niger exposure

Rachel Maddow looks at the utterly confounding decision by the Donald Trump White House to add important partner Chad to the latest iteration of the travel ban, and how it might put U.S. military lives in danger in places like Niger. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

