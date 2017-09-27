The Rachel Maddow Show 09/27/17

Inept storm response leaves Americans suffering in Puerto Rico

Rachel Maddow reports on the life-threatening shortages in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and how supplies and human resources are ready to help but an apparent lack of leadership of the operation has left storm victims suffering. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Russia backed Sanders, Stein in Facebook Ads
4 hours 47 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor: We need more help
5 hours 7 min ago
Maddow: Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
3 hours 22 min ago
Is Roy Moore another Donald Trump?
4 hours 14 min ago
Two Trump cabinet secys. under fire for private planes
3 hours 31 min ago
Matthews: Trump is losing control of his party
Trump wrongly claims GOP has the votes on health care
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: NFL anthem protests ‘remarkable’
Trumpism beats Trump in Alabama
GOP leaders roll out tax reform after health care failure

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL