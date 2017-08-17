The Rachel Maddow Show 08/17/17

If you're shocked by Trump racism, you weren't paying attention

Rachel Maddow notes the new reporting on White House staffers claiming to be shocked by Donald Trump's response to the racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and points out that anyone who paid attention during the campaign should not be surprised now. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Police kill 4 suspects, injure fifth following Spanish terror attacks
3 hours 57 min ago
FULL STORY: 13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona terror attack
Trump’s troubled history with monuments
3 hours 7 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
3 hours 52 min ago
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange
3 hours 17 min ago
Sykes: Trump should be no surprise to Republicans
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues
Dems propose a rare punishment for Trump: Censure
Corker: Trump has not demonstrated stability or competence

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL