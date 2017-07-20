The Rachel Maddow Show 07/20/17

If Trump wants to fire Mueller, he'll have to fire Sessions first

Rachel Maddow looks at some of the background of former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort that is being looked at in the Trump Russia investigation and notes that if Trump is afraid the investigation is getting to close, he'll have to fire Jeff Sessions before he can fire Robert Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

