The Rachel Maddow Show 04/13/17

ICE targets mother with no criminal record for deportation

Rachel Maddow reports on the outpouring of support for Maribel Trujillo, an undocumented mother of four American citizens, including a 3-year-old girl with special needs, who has no criminal record but faces deportation under Donald Trump's anti-immigr ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

