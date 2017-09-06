The Rachel Maddow Show 09/06/17

Icahn story details could give NY AG Schneiderman jurisdiction

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, talks with Rachel Maddow in general terms about the jurisdictional issues around cases like question of self-dealing surrounding Donald Trump adviser Carl Icahn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

