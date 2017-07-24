The Rachel Maddow Show 07/24/17

Huge jump seen in 2018 Democratic challengers for House seats

Rachel Maddow looks at a chart of House challengers who have raised at least $5000 by June 30 of the year before the election in which they're running and notes a remarkable spike in Democratic House challengers for 2018. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Will Trump fire AG Jeff Sessions?
2 hours 35 min ago
Trump: GOP close to passing Obamacare replacement
Murphy: GOP secrecy on health care bill is bananas
2 hours 3 min ago
Rep. Swalwell: 'Sessions should go...for other reasons'
2 hours 32 min ago
GOP Rep.: I'd duel female senators if they were men
1 hour 53 min ago
Kushner downplays meeting with Russians
Booker: ‘Astonishing’ Kushner didn’t recognize Russian mischief
Matthews: Trump will do anything to defend his presidency
Gorka: Sessions has Trump’s 'vote of confidence’
Can Trump pardon himself?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL