The Rachel Maddow Show 08/14/17

How white supremacy is like a national drug addiction

Carol Anderson, chair of African-American studies at Emory University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the affliction of white supremacy in American culture is like a drug addiction that ultimately hurts everyone. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris: Shouldn't take Trump 2 days to get VA response right
5 hours 52 min ago
Special Report: Trump travel ban at 45 days
7 hours 16 min ago
Bannon's White House days could be numbered: NYT
5 hours 11 min ago
Maxeen Waters: Trump is a dishonorable human being
7 hours 50 min ago
Mueller in talks to interview senior White House officials
5 hours 21 min ago
Fringe groups energized by Trump presidency
GOP Congressman: Trump must single out hate groups
Mueller wants to chat with Reince Priebus, NYT reports
Rev. Sharpton: Trump's Virginia comments too little too late
Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL