The Rachel Maddow Show 07/05/17

How Putin will try to manipulate Trump at their G20 meeting

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Vladimir Putin will likely tell Donald Trump things he wants to hear to manipulate Trump into serving Russia's interests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

44 states refuse to comply with Trump voter fraud panel
6 hours 14 min ago
Haley condemns N. Korea's 'reckless' missile launch
Indiana GOP's call for Obamacare horror stories backfires
3 hours 17 min ago
Matthews: We want an end to Putin's behavior
3 hours 46 min ago
Can Chris Christie fall any further?
2 hours 57 min ago
Outrage over NPR Declaration of Independence tweets
Some Republicans avoiding constituents on health care
Fmr. Amb.: Trump needs diplomacy strategy, 'not just a tweet'
6 hours 40 min ago
Virginia Gov: Trump campaign rhetoric 'has hit reality'
6 hours 9 min ago
What are U.S. military options with North Korea?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL