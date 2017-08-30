The Rachel Maddow Show 08/30/17

How natural disasters became a presidential test

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about the secondary story that accompanies any natural disaster in the United States: whether the president has responded and behaved appropriately. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

