The Rachel Maddow Show 10/06/17

How America overlooked the Russia election hack in one crazy day

Rachel Maddow revisits how the Donald Trump "grabbing" tape, the release of hacked Clinton campaign e-mails, and the arrival of a major hurricane, obscured the U.S. government's announcement that Russia was interfering in the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump response to Puerto Rico 'jaw-dropping'
3 hours 46 min ago
New charter jet scandals rock Trump's cabinet
3 hours 48 min ago
Ta-Nehisi Coates: The GOP 'has been playing with fire'
4 hours 25 min ago
WaPo: Trump may decertify Iran Deal
5 hours 32 min ago
Bannon rallying candidates to storm Congress
5 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Trump needs to start governing
Trump restricts women's healthcare on anniversary of Access Hollywood tape
Dossier author will talk to Senate, contradicting GOP Intel Chair
Will Tillerson be the next high profile exit?
Thousands still without water and electricity in Puerto Rico

