The Rachel Maddow Show 08/29/17

Houston flood defense traces to flooded past

Rachel Maddow reports on how Houston's history of flooding led to the reservoir and levy project that today strains to hold back the water of Hurricane Harvey from further inundating the city. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
1 hour 49 min ago
Trump on Harvey: We’ll congratulate each other when it’s over
2 hours 59 min ago
Chuck: Trump’s ‘training wheels are officially off’
4 hours 59 min ago
Heroic civilian describes floodwater rescue during Harvey
8 hours 28 min ago
Presidential pardons might not end Russia prosecutions
3 hours 32 min ago
Trump on North Korea: All options on the table
Trump fires organizer over crowd size
Why Russians are reportedly 'disappointed' with Trump
Maddow: Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
Houston residents bring boats, tubes to assist rescues

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL