The Rachel Maddow Show 08/28/17

Houston faces tough choices to handle Harvey and future flooding

Jim Blackburn, co-director at the SSPEED Center at Rice University, talks with Rachel Maddow about the challenges and options for Houston in dealing with the flooding and storm surge effects of severe storms. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

