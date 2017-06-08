The Rachel Maddow Show 06/08/17

House to dig deeper on Comey's Trump story

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how James Comey's testimony in the Senate informs interviews the House intends to pursue in its investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
3 hours 19 min ago
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'
4 hours 9 min ago
Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
2 hours 44 min ago
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
4 hours 21 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There's intent ‘up the wazoo’
3 hours 58 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Time for "soul-searching" about impeachment
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
Did Trump obstruct justice?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL